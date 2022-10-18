The woman struck by an Amtrak train last week has been identified as 33-year-old Rachel Nicole Raymond of Emporia, police captain Lisa Hayes said.
"The accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. at 1:36am Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022," Hayes said in a statement. "The investigation is nearly complete pending the final autopsy report. Emporia Police believe the death to be accidental."
