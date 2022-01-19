Prosecutors dropped two charges Wednesday against a man accused of driving more than 100 miles per hour on a Lyon County freeway.
An amended complaint was filed in Lyon County Court, leaving one speeding count against David Lee Brown, 19. Additional charges of failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and lack of insurance were dismissed.
Brown is accused of driving 102 miles per hour in a 75 mph zone on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The speed limit indicates the road was either Interstate 35 or the Kansas Turnpike.
Brown currently is free on bond. No further details were available.
