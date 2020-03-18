The Salvation Army lobby is now closed to walk in access. All social services will be handled by phone or message until further notice at 342-3093 or Facebook message at The Salvation Army of Lyon County in Emporia KS.
Bread line will be drive through pick up Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2:00 pm unless there is not enough product.
The thrift store is open at this time, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday. However, the thrift store is not accepting donations of any kind at this time.
Questions my be directed to Captain Deb Thompson, Rose Colunga, or Suzanne Worthen-Miller at 342-3093 or more information can be found on our Facebook page The Salvation Army of Lyon County in Emporia KS.
