Special to The Gazette
BRANSON, MO. —With expanded eligibility requirements in 2022, the HOOKED! Songwriting Contest produced and hosted by Prince Ivan (Brydon Brett and Aaron Space) is continuing its move toward becoming a large and internationally respected songwriting contest.
“The goal of HOOKED! is to help Branson and the Ozarks become a hub for original music, songwriting and the recording industry at large,” says Brett. “We want to see Branson and the Ozarks become a place that songwriters, indie artists, signed artists, and modern music industry professionals are interested in visiting or setting up shop. HOOKED! is one way to help us move toward that goal.”
The HOOKED! Songwriting Contest will bring together ten amazing songwriters with celebrity Show Judges in an entertaining and interactive American Idol-style show at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater in Branson on April 23, 2022. There is also a panel of highly qualified Submissions Judges who will select the Top 10 finalists. Submissions are being accepted until April 1, 2022 at 11:59 pm.
The biggest change to HOOKED! in 2022 is expanded eligibility requirements including the removal of geographical limitations. Previously, the contest was only open to residents of the Ozarks. But now, the contest is open to anyone from anywhere—domestic or international. “Removing the geographic limitation really opens us up to grow in the future,” says Brett. “It allows us to leverage all of our industry contacts and we’re excited to see people coming to Branson from all over the United States and the world.”
There are no shortage of reasons for contestants to submit and possibly make the trek to Branson. The grand prize is $500 cash and a single recording package. Second and third place are $200 and $100 cash prizes respectively. But beyond the prizes, HOOKED! gives up-and-coming songwriters the chance to perform on a professional stage, get their music heard by a live audience and industry professionals, network with other songwriters and industry pros, grow their fanbase, and participate in special workshops and networking events only accessible to the Top 10 and invited guests. The cherry on the sundae so to speak is that all profits benefit the Branson-Hollister Senior Center.
“We are honored to be part of such an exciting project. It’s really a movement!” says Brett. “There is a strong demand for more original music and production in the Ozarks, and we feel like HOOKED! helps to answer that call. We hope that songwriters will submit by April 1 and that fans of original music will show up to support this great event on April 23.”
For more information about HOOKED! please visit www.hookedsongwritingcontest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.