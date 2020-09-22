While Allen and Cindy Robertson never imagined themselves making careers in the field of agriculture just a few short years ago, the couple now cherishes their opportunity to continue a unique industry that has been lost in many parts of the state.
The couple’s Bobwhite Vines vineyard — located on the property of the Bashaw Family Farm at 181 11th Road about seven miles outside of Hartford — enjoyed another successful harvest Saturday, with volunteers stripping more than 350 Vidal Blanc grape vines of their fruit.
The grapes — which will soon be headed to Grace Hill Winery in Whitewater, Kansas — accounted for more than 4,000 pounds of the vineyard’s already impressive yield on the year, a figure which the Robertsons now say totals out near 8.5 tons. While estimates vary, a ton of grapes generally yields around 180 gallons — or 900 bottles — of wine.
The success that Bobwhite Vines now enjoys would’ve seemed completely impossible less than a decade ago according to Allen Robertson, who at the time had very little knowledge of Kansas’ rich history in the grape and wine-making industry.
“About seven years ago now, we were sitting here with the family, and we just kind of talked on our desire to return agriculture to the farm in terms of producing some kind of crop … not necessarily for profit.” he said. “My father-in-law kind of jokingly said, ‘Well, why don’t we start growing grapes?’ I didn’t know anything at all about it, and neither did my wife, but she kept encouraging me and encouraging me and eventually we found classes on how to grow grapes. I didn’t even know we had schools that could teach that around here at first.”
After taking two and a half semesters of classes on the topic at Wamego’s Highland Community College, the Robertsons eventually made the decision to focus strictly on the grape production aspect of the industry, donating their fruit to other farm-based winemakers in the nearby area.
The vineyard now plays host to hundreds of vines, many of which had to be sourced from states in the Great Lakes region so as to find plants more compatible with Kansas’ climate. In addition to Vidal Blanc, Bobwhite Vines now specializes in growing six specific wine-making varieties of grape including Chambourcin — the state’s official variety of red grape — Marquette, Itasca, Baco Noir and Frontenac.
“If you go back and look at Kansas state history at large, you start to see a lot of German and other people with European heritage moving to this area in the mid-1800s,” Robertson said. “At that time, Kansas was actually a bigger wine-producing state than places like California, Oregon, Washington and even New York. Well, then you start seeing the impacts of the Civil War and Prohibition, which basically ended the wine industry not just in Kansas but around the Midwest essentially overnight. You could no longer make a profit selling grapes for wine, so a lot of people started shifting over production to other crops like wheat, corn and so on …
“You really didn’t see a viable return of grape production in the area until the early 1990s when the state came out with legislation making it a lot more practical.”
Now operating the only commercially-registered vineyard in Coffey County, the Robertsons still refuse to see themselves as any sort of pioneers or groundbreakers. Rather, they chooses to focus on “the normal farm things” like the others in their profession, paying close attention to temperature conditions and severe storms (with hail being the worst-case scenario) while also watching out for the typical cast of harmful insects and other would-be grape robbers (especially birds, flocks of which often serve to indicate the grapes are getting sweeter and ready to pick).
Allen also occupies himself in other sustainable construction projects in the meantime, building custom solar-powered irrigation systems and accompanying cold-storage units when not tending the plants themselves.
“I always find it best to get the grapes into the cold as soon as we can after they’ve been picked,” he asserts. “Grapes actually come with a lot of natural yeast which makes them ferment on their own if they’re left out in the heat too long.”
With the differences involved in each species of vine, the Robertson’s expect harvests to begin anywhere from late July to mid-August, with the season typically running through late September. This year’s harvest was the best yet, according to Allen, paving the way for the planting of new varieties next season as well as several more volunteer opportunities for the boy scout troops, community members and outside passersby and tourists that offer their picking services.
“We’re expecting almost 9 tons of fruit this year, but we could nearly double that next year,” Robertson said. “Throughout all this, we’ve really been blessed is all I can say. The year 2020 has been so difficult for so many people in so many different ways, so I just want to give God all the glory on that.
“One of our biggest hopes is that people will continue to stay interested in what we’re doing and come out to see us and all of the cool and interesting things we have going on out here. We love sharing our story with people and we find a lot of them really don’t even know you can grow grapes around here. Having those people gain an interest in supporting Kansas farm wineries around the area really helps everyone involved.”
To learn more on Bobwhite Vines, visit the vineyard’s website at bobwhitevines.com/?fbclid=IwAR1Qd4JO6fku7MRwydsyxmOs9-yFQ16Sn9f_42gOyAdolAbl1Y4pfVeTA7Q. Details on the latest harvesting information and community picking events can be found on the company’s Facebook page or by calling 913-945-0068.
