LifeSave Kansas was honored with a People Saving People Award for their blood in flight initiative by the Kansas Department of Transportation on April 25.
The air medical service announced last month that it now carries blood products on every flight and can administer them while transporting patients to hospitals.
“This award is such an honor because it not only highlights our commitment to the community by carrying and administering life-saving blood in flight, but it also showcases our important relationships with state-wide entities like the Kansas Department of Transportation,” said Leann Briggs, flight nurse with LifeSave Kansas and the organizer of last month’s blood in flight announcement event. “By working together, we make Kansas safer for all of our citizens.”
Following a traumatic injury, such as those often seen in motor vehicle accidents, medical intervention is most effective when it is administered immediately in what is known as “the golden hour.” Time is a critical factor in giving patients the highest chance of survival. By carrying both blood and plasma on all of their Bell 407 helicopters and Pilatus PC-12 fixed wing airplanes, the industry-leading trauma clinicians with LifeSave Kansas can provide this additional element of life-saving care when every minute counts.
“LifeSave Kansas is quite literally fighting the golden hour,” said Maura Fitzgerald, behavioral safety coordinator with KDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety. “This is a remarkable achievement. With Kansas being significantly rural, these initiatives are necessary steps for us to reduce fatalities on our roads. This groundbreaking initiative will save lives.”
LifeSave covers the state with bases in Emporia, Wichita, Garden City, and Liberal. Their sister base, MedFlight Parsons, also carries blood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.