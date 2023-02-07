Reports of gunshots in south central Emporia remained under investigation Monday afternoon.
Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes confirmed Monday morning that calls regarding gunshots in the area of S. Market Street started coming in around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
“I can confirm we had multiple shots fired in the south central part of town,” she told The Gazette that morning.
No injuries had been reported as a result of the shooting, but a parked vehicle was hit and damaged. It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired and what type of gun was used.
“We are still investigating and may release more info as we investigate,” Hayes said.
Police had a heavy presence on Fourth Avenue between Copley and First avenues for most of the morning. Investigators were still on scene as of 9 a.m., sweeping the ground for evidence.
Hayes said the police would release more information as it became available.
