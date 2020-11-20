The Emporia Public Library will host a Kids’ Holiday Breakfast Cruise Thru from 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. In light of the increase in active COVID-19 cases, the library’s traditional Breakfast with Santa event will be replaced with a delicious drive- through breakfast. Please note, this is a drive-through event; please stay in your vehicle.
Cars will have two options to be served: entering the library parking lot on the east side of the library or driving past the library on the west side (on Mechanic street). A delicious breakfast of donuts, a banana, hot chocolate mix, and the ever-popular candy cane will be provided to take home and enjoy as well as a Santa craft, while supplies last. Thanks to Hostess, Lyon County K-State Research and Extension, and the Friends of the Emporia Library for making this meal possible. Victory Fellowship Church will be providing holiday music at 98.3 FM around the building.
Robin Newell, Executive Director, said the decision to not have Breakfast with Santa this year was made in order to reduce community spread. The library usually has between 500–600 patrons that attend the event in the already space-challenged library building.
Thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Library, new, gift-wrapped, age-appropriate children’s books may be requested at contact-free pickup beginning Dec. 7 while supplies last; one book per child, please.
For more information and updates about library services that are available, please visit the library’s website at emporialibrary.org, follow the Emporia Public Library Facebook page, or call the library at 620-340-6462.
