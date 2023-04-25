If you’ve been keeping up, you know I landed a full flat of gorgeous Florida, picked-ripe strawberries in March.
That is a lot of strawberries for two people, I tell you what! I knew they couldn’t be all made into desserts or jellies, so I set Andrew (my sweetheart) the task of finding a savory recipe.
He landed a good one: pork with a balsamic-strawberry sauce.
Many fruits can be used in main dishes and you may be surprised by how many pair well with meat and seafood. Strawberries are a great fit for poultry and pork.
We still had some of the extra-special, direct-from-Italy, aged balsamic vinegar my friend Jim Persinger brought back from sabbatical, so it was a cinch this was the recipe to go for.
Balsamic vinegar is lovely on pork. Balsamic vinegar is lovely on strawberries. Strawberries are lovely on pork. What does that make pork in a balsamic vinegar-strawberry sauce? Simply divine.
Do you have a favorite strawberry or pork or balsamic vinegar recipe you would like to share? Send it along to murphyre2000@yahoo.com. Let’s get cooking!
PORK CHOPS WITH BALSAMIC- STRAWBERRY SAUCE
4 boneless pork loin chops
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (to taste)
1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper (to taste)
2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
3 cloves garlic, peeled but kept whole
2 - 3 sprigs of fresh thyme
15 - 20 fresh strawberries, sliced (about 2 cups sliced)
1/4 cup quality balsamic vinegar
1 - 2 Tablespoons honey
Pinch of kosher salt
Preheat the oven to 250 degrees and heat a 10-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat while you prep the ingredients to have handy when ready to cook.
Season the pork chops on both sides with kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
Add 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter to the hot skillet. The butter will melt immediately. Add the pork chops in a single layer to the pan. Allow the chops to sear for 2 to 3 minutes without moving them.
Once the chops have a good sear on the one side, use tongs to carefully flip them over to sear the other side. Add another tablespoon of butter to the pan with the 3 whole garlic cloves and 2 or 3 sprigs of fresh thyme. Sear the chops for 2 to 3 minutes more.
Check how far along the chops are cooked using an instant read thermometer inserted into the center of the thickest pork chop. If the temperature registers below 140 degrees, move the chops to a foil-lined baking pan and place in the preheated oven to finish cooking. Top the chops with the garlic and thyme from the pan.
If the thermometer registers 140 degrees (hopefully not higher), then the chops are done and can be set aside to rest while you prepare the strawberry sauce. The pork is going to cook a little more at the end, so this stage should be medium-rare.
Time to make the Balsamic-Strawberry Sauce.
Using the same skillet, reduce the heat to medium and add 2 cups sliced strawberries, 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon honey and a pinch of salt to the garlic, thyme and juices already in the pan. Andy mashed the garlic cloves to spread the love around.
Cook, stirring, until the strawberries soften and the sauce thickens (about 5 minutes). Give it a taste and add the other tablespoon of honey if you prefer it a little sweeter. The sweetness will vary depending on the sweetness of your berries and the quality of the vinegar.
Return the pork chops to the pan and continue cooking another 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened to your liking. Turn the chops to coat evenly in the sauce. Give the sauce one last taste and add a pinch of salt if needed.
Serve the chops with a splash of sauce on top and a veg and a starch. We went with couscous so it would catch all the juices, and green beans because that’ what we had the most of in the pantry. Andy had just made a batch of sourdough, so that went on the side to catch every last drop. Delicious!
