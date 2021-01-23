Curtis Rhoades, of Emporia, is turning 102 on Jan. 26. His family invites the community to help him celebrate this happy occasion with a card shower.
Rhoades was born Jan. 26, 1919.
Cards may be sent to 727 Arundel St., Emporia, KS 66801.
