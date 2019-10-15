Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Sunday

Welfare check, location and time redacted

Protective custody, location and time redacted

Monday

Disorderly conduct, 1300 Merchant St., 1:10 a.m.

Sheriff

Sunday

Non-injury accident, Road P2 & Road 175, 7:55 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Sunday

Theft, 700 E. 12th Ave., 4:25 p.m.

Sheriff

Sunday

Burglary, 1800 Burlingame Rd., 12:45 p.m.

Courts

Dominic Loving, 825 Congress St., disorderly conduct, Oct. 11

Katelynn Coe, address redacted, improper lane change, Oct. 11

Esteban Guillen, 1429 Twilight Dr., dog at large, Oct. 11

Jared Lehnherr, 627 Chestnut St., pedestrian under influence, Oct. 11

Rodolfo Castillo, 24 S. State St., expired driver’s license, Oct. 12

Shawna Walker, 2709 Bel-Aire Dr., suspended driver’s license and turn signal, Oct. 12

Tatum Guyer, 1004 Constitution St., possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 12

Byron Sandoval, 938 Luther St., possession of marijuana and closing hours/park after hours, Oct. 12

Wendy Wells, 702 Watson St., DUI and transport open container, Oct. 12

Laurena Palacio-Alvarez, 206 Neosho St., no driver’s license and obstructed tag, Oct. 13

Michael Blevins, 1325 Merchant St., disorderly conduct, Oct. 14

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.