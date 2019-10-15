Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Welfare check, location and time redacted
Protective custody, location and time redacted
Monday
Disorderly conduct, 1300 Merchant St., 1:10 a.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Non-injury accident, Road P2 & Road 175, 7:55 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Theft, 700 E. 12th Ave., 4:25 p.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Burglary, 1800 Burlingame Rd., 12:45 p.m.
Courts
Dominic Loving, 825 Congress St., disorderly conduct, Oct. 11
Katelynn Coe, address redacted, improper lane change, Oct. 11
Esteban Guillen, 1429 Twilight Dr., dog at large, Oct. 11
Jared Lehnherr, 627 Chestnut St., pedestrian under influence, Oct. 11
Rodolfo Castillo, 24 S. State St., expired driver’s license, Oct. 12
Shawna Walker, 2709 Bel-Aire Dr., suspended driver’s license and turn signal, Oct. 12
Tatum Guyer, 1004 Constitution St., possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 12
Byron Sandoval, 938 Luther St., possession of marijuana and closing hours/park after hours, Oct. 12
Wendy Wells, 702 Watson St., DUI and transport open container, Oct. 12
Laurena Palacio-Alvarez, 206 Neosho St., no driver’s license and obstructed tag, Oct. 13
Michael Blevins, 1325 Merchant St., disorderly conduct, Oct. 14
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
