Shelley Ann Robinson of Midwest City, Oklahoma, entered into rest Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was 62.
Shelley was born Monday, January 4, 1960, in Marion, Kansas to Shirley J. Winter. Shelley is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Donnie Robinson; daughters, Tracy Browne, Colleen Robinson; son, Brett Robinson and grandchildren, Hayden, Nolan, Sam, Eva and Nora. She enjoyed cooking, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Elmdale Cemetery Church. Graveside Service will follow at Strong Township Cemetery in Strong City, Kansas.
