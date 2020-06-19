“Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren, Vintage, 2017, $26.95.
Geobiologist Hope Jahren has spent her life studying trees, flowers, seeds, and soil. Lab Girl is her revelatory treatise on plant life—but it is also a celebration of the lifelong curiosity, humility, and passion that drive every scientist. In these pages, Hope takes us back to her Minnesota childhood, where she spent hours in unfettered play in her father’s college laboratory. She tells us how she found a sanctuary in science, learning to perform lab work “with both the heart and the hands.” She introduces us to Bill, her brilliant, eccentric lab manager. And she extends the mantle of scientist to each one of her readers, inviting us to join her in observing and protecting our environment. Warm, luminous, compulsively readable, Lab Girl vividly demonstrates the mountains that we can move when love and work come together.
Lab Girl is a memoir from geobiologist Hope Jahren that explores her curiosity for the natural world and her career as a woman in STEM. Although the fact that Lab Girl is a nonfiction book that is science heavy might cause some readers to avoid it, the writing style is smooth and easy to read, and Jahren does a wonderful job of explaining the science parts so that they are easy to understand, even for those who are not geobiologists.
I enjoyed this book very much. After being stuck at home for a long time, you start to notice things about your surroundings that you may have rushed by before, and Jahren encourages readers to look at the natural world and realize that anyone can be a scientist. I also was very interested in learning about some of the tasks that she performs in her field and the challenges she faces, such as grants and funding.
Reading Lab Girl made me appreciative of what Jahren terms “curiosity science,” things that people study just for the knowledge. This book is also the summer 2020 pick for the Emporia Public Library’s One Book, One Emporia program, which encourages people to read the same book and talk about it to their friends and family to start a larger dialogue. Copies of Lab Girl are available for checkout through the library’s contact-free pickup service and on the Sunflower eLibrary. Call 620-340-6462 or email epl@emporialibrary.org with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.