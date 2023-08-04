AMERICUS — A Friday afternoon rollover accident near Americus sent a Council Grove man to the hospital.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Jesse Higginbotham, 32, lost control of the vehicle after the front right tire hit loose gravel. He tried to correct the skid but was unsuccessful, leading to the rollover of the vehicle.
Higginbotham was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. He was transported by ambulance to Newman’s Regional Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment of suspected injuries.
The Emporia/Lyon County EMS and the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to provide assistance.
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.
