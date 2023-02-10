A former Lee's Summit administrator was hired to fufill the remainder of Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib's contract Friday afternoon, two days after the district announced that Scheib had been placed on administrative leave.
David McGehee, who previously led Lee's Summit R-7 School District, was awarded a four-month, $59,305 contract, as board members cited his experience as a superintendent and financial officer. But McGehee's position with Lee's Summit did not end amicably.
According to KMBC, McGehee resigned in 2016 after he had been suspended with pay while board members looked into issues surrounding his performance, salary and "potential conflicts of interest."
He received two payments totaling $450,000 under the terms of the deal.
His most recent contract at the district would have paid him more than $1.1 million over three years.
McGehee's current position according to his LinkedIn profile lists him as a self-employed education specialist.
Scheib was quietly dismissed Wednesday evening following a regular meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education. An internal email to district staff informed them of the change, though nothing was mentioned during Wednesday's meeting.
Scheib worked for the district since 2008 when he was hired to replace Susan Hernandez. He had previously served as the superintendent of the Wakeeny school district for seven years.
