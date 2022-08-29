George L. Wells, 72, of Emporia passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home. George was born December 24, 1949 in Emporia.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George H. Wells and Melissa Johnson as well as his brothers, Gary Klinger and Bill, Jim, and Fred Wells.
George is survived by his sister, Kathy Libertus and children Wanda, Bill and Mike Wells all of Emporia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Bill Richtig.
On August 24 he and his wife, Diane Richtig of Michigan, celebrated 54 years of marriage.
George worked at Modine Manufacturing for 35 years. He was a member of the Salvation Army. He loved to go fishing and hunting and also loved cooking and football.
Cremation is planned and a private service will be held at a later date.
