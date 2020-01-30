We hope you are hungry, because EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here!
Starting this Saturday EmporiYUM will launch in 16 local restaurants in the Emporia area. Turn to pages 3, 4 and 5 in today’s paper for our special three-page section where readers can find a list of the participating restaurants, their weekly specials and more!
This inaugural year of EmporiYUM features eateries covering a wide range of culinary foods and menus to fit any budget.
From Feb. 1 to Feb. 29, patrons are encouraged to pick up their Passport to YUM at The Emporia Gazette, 517 Merchant, and Emporia Main Street, 727 Commercial St.
Inside, there is a page devoted to each participating restaurant on which patrons will get a stamp when dining out. The more stamps equals more chances to win Dining Out for An Entire Year!
In addition, one restaurant will be named 2020 EmporiYUM Restaurant of the Year and will win a $500 advertising package with The Emporia Gazette. Patrons are encouraged to go to emporiyumks.com and vote for their favorite EmporiYUM Restaurant of the Year.
Winners will be announced in The Emporia Gazette on Saturday, March 7.
Check The Emporia Gazette every Thursday in February for updated EmporiYUM specials offered at participating restaurants.
