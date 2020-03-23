Newman Regional Health Medical Partners announces a new set of high-restriction guidelines for patients and visitors accessing any of the six Newman Regional Health Medical Partners clinics, including Cardiology, Express Care, Family Medicine, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Pediatrics, and Surgical Specialists. The new restrictions will be in effect beginning Monday, March 23, 2020.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Newman Regional Health Medical Partners has made the following changes to best protect their patients, loved ones, and staff:
1. Only the patient is allowed in the clinic. This includes family members and/or caregivers. If the patient is unable to come alone, they are asked to call before their visit in order for staff to make necessary arrangements.
2. For child appointments, only one parent/guardian is to accompany them. There will be no siblings allowed at this time.
3. Upon arrival, a screening will be completed for anyone entering the clinic, including a temperature check and a series of questions.
4. Staff will direct patients to a specific area of the waiting room, depending on the reason for their visit or type of appointment.
5. Morning appointments have been designated to well visits and afternoon appointments for sick visits.
COVID-19 tests are being conducted only with a medical provider's order. Community members MUST “call before they go” to their healthcare provider's office if they are experiencing symptoms, have traveled recently, or have been exposed to someone with confirmed COVID-19.
Newman Regional Health Medical Partners wants to remind everyone of the importance of social distancing by maintaining at least 6' of distance from other individuals. Please wash your hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds as frequently as possible, or use hand sanitizer. Cover coughs and sneezes into the sleeve or elbow and not into hands. Do not shake hands with others. Regularly clean frequently used surfaces and items.
For more information on Newman Regional Health updates as it relates to COVID-19, please visit www.newmanrh.org/coronavirus. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time as we continue to provide our patients with high quality healthcare.
