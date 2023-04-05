Portions of U.S. Highway 50 remain closed west of Emporia following a five-vehicle wreck that left two people dead and sent one child to the hospital Wednesday evening.
Two semis and three passenger cars were involved in the accident near Road C, just after 6 p.m.
Law enforcement personnel closed the highway in both directions between Americus Road and K-177 in Strong City while the scene was being assessed. Westbound traffic was being detoured to Road D, while eastbound traffic
US Highway 50 was briefly closed in both directions between Americus Road and Kansas Highway 177.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to take an alternate route if you need to travel.
Names of the victims have not yet been released.
