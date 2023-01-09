Two men who were accused of stealing more than 100 people’s identities have their good names back.
Lyon County prosecutors dropped their case against James Robert Jones, 38, last week. Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones ordered Jones released Wednesday.
Fellow suspect Jordan Phillips, 26, was let go in mid-December afer charges were dismissed.
A complaint in early November accused Jones and Phillips of holding “personal identifying information” on other people, such as tax documents, Social Security numbers, banking account and credit card details.
A call requesting comment from prosecutors about the cases has not been returned.
