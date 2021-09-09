Jeaneen Elizabeth Bowlin of Emporia entered into rest Monday, September 6, 2021 at Presbyterian Manor. She was 83.
Jeaneen was born April 7, 1938, in Maple Hill, Kansas to Lester T. and Esther I. (Look) Bronaugh. She worked as a beautician then as a pharmacy technician, but her greatest joy in life was being a loving wife and mother. She married Charles “Chuck” D. Bowlin on November 3, 1959. Jeaneen loved the many dogs that graced her life. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Jeaneen had a deep belief in and love for her Lord.
Jeaneen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chuck; and brothers, Robert “Buck” Bronaugh, John “Jack” Bronaugh, Bruce Bronaugh, Jerry Bronaugh, and Patrick Bronaugh. She is survived by her daughter, Gina (Blake) Henoch of Emporia.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at Maple Hill Kansas Cemetery in Maple Hill, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hand-in-Hand Hospice in care of Charter Funerals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.