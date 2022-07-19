Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe will close its doors in September, the winery announced on social media Tuesday afternoon.
"It is time for a change," the post said. "Unfortunately that means it is time to close our doors for good. The world has changed these last couple of years, and so has the lives of our owners and staff. We battled through Covid and won but we are tired. If nothing else, it taught us life is too short. It was fun while it lasted and we have great memories but now is the time to move on. We want to thank our supporters, cheerleaders, families and friends. You guys couldn't have been greater!!"
According to the post, the winery will close in "early September." Those who have rented the space in August or for an event will still have use of the facility.
Gift certificates will need to be redeemed by September 1, and items will start going on sale as early as Wednesday.
Vault Meat and Cheeses will be taking Twin Rivers Winery's spices.
Fixtures and decorations will also be up for sale.
Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe, located at 627 Commercial St., opened in 2015 by principal owners Becky Smith and Justin Ogleby. They produced a variety of wines on site and sold a selection of gourmet foods, bulk spices and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.