There are a lot of things you can do with phyllo and I have yet to try a bad one.
My final print issue of Food and Wine had a section on Bosnian food. The trees are safe now that I’ve gone all digital.
A particular item was fascinating: it was a coil of phyllo-wrapped meat, baked and served on the plate looking like a patty. My experiences with phyllo have primarily been Greek and triangular (spanikopita, baklava), so to see this fragile, flaky pastry used in a different method was intriguing.
I was looking for something new to try for Easter and Andy was up for the challenge. We had a great morning, me the phyllo master, Andy the filling dude. This recipe made a LOT so after we filled one pan with coiled burek we switched to straight rolls laid in a casserole, looking like very long, skinny eggrolls
“It was easy to make, and I prefer the coiled technique to the straight one, but they taste the same,” Andy said. “If you do the straight line, you can slice them into three-inch pieces and serve as appetizers for everything from a fancy party to a tailgate. A garlic aioli with rosemary would be a great dip.”
As it was, we made a yogurt sauce, pan seared some asparagus and boiled some potatoes to complete our Easter feast. This savory, moist and filling bit of Central European cuisine was a delightful surprise that I recommend anyone trying.
Let’s get cooking!
V V V
BOSNIAN BUREK
As published in Food and Wine Magazine
12 ounces ground lamb
12 ounces lean ground beef
1 1/2 cups finely chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium onion)
5 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped (about 1 1/2 tablespoons)
3/4 cup plus 2 1/2 teaspoons olive oil, divided, plus more for brushing
2 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, depending on salt content of Greek seasoning
3/4 teaspoon black pepper
Greek seasoning
Paprika
32 (9- x 14-inch) frozen phyllo pastry sheets, thawed (a 1-pound package)
Stir together lamb, beef, onion, garlic, 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl until thoroughly combined.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly brush two (9-inch) round baking pans with oil. Set aside.
Place 1 phyllo sheet on a clean work surface, keeping remaining sheets covered with a damp paper towel to prevent them from drying out (very important – RM).
(I want to interject two things here. You need to work fast with phyllo because it will dry out quickly. I also, at this stage, would have preferred to use melted butter, or half-oil, half-butter for a little more richness – RM)
Brush phyllo sheet lightly with 1 teaspoon oil. Top with a second phyllo sheet. Brush top of second sheet with 1 teaspoon oil. (Sheets will look slightly dry after brushing.)
Place 2 ounces (about 1/4 cup) lamb mixture in a thin line along 1 long side of phyllo sheet, leaving a 1-inch border at edges. Starting at filling end, roll phyllo tightly around filling to form a long log shape.
Coil log to form a tight spiral. (It’s OK if the phyllo sheets tear when coiling.) Repeat process with remaining phyllo, 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons oil, and remaining meat filling to make 15 more burek.
Place 1 burek in center of each prepared pan. Place 7 burek, seam side down, around burek in center of each pan, spacing evenly apart. (You will have 8 burek per pan.)
Brush tops of burek evenly with remaining 2 teaspoons oil. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees and bake until sides of burek are golden brown, crisp, and flaky, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve hot.
“I think, if you wanted Feta cheese, that would be good,” he said. “GOOD Feta cheese.” By this, Andy meant the stuff at Vault Meat and Cheese. Best. Feta. Ever.
There you go! Something new to try. You can read up on Bosnian culture while you’re at it and get some education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.