The Olpe girls continued their Lyon County League dominance by winning their fourth straight league tournament title with a 58-31 victory over Lebo on Saturday evening.
Eagles head coach Jesse Nelson, who has won the Lyon County League 31 times in his 44 years at the helm, said that this one is just as meaningful as any other.
“Every one of them is special because you’ve got different kids,” Nelson said. “These kids have won it four times in a row. … The Lyon County Tournament is special and it’s a season in itself. You’ve got to come in here and play well. It’s just a really fun atmosphere, even the way it was tonight, without the crowd. It’s still really something that the kids can build on.”
Olpe pounced on Lebo early, taking a quick 5-0 lead and forcing a Lebo timeout just 57 seconds into the game. Out of the timeout, the Wolves responded with an Audrey Peek 3-pointer to make the score 5-3.
However, shooting dried up for Lebo after that, and Olpe took advantage, unleashing a 12-0 scoring spree to end the quarter.
Lebo head coach Patrick Gardner said he stressed to his team how important it would be to avoid letting Olpe have long stretches of success.
“You can’t lose a quarter to them and if you do lose a quarter to them, it’s got to be one or two,” Gardner said. “They can’t have a big quarter because they’re so good, it’s going to be a hard time to get back.
In the second period, the Wolves settled in somewhat on offense. After turning over the ball seven times in the first, Lebo shored up its ball control and only coughed up the rock twice in the second, an impressive feat against Olpe’s stout defense.
But the bottom of the net proved marginally less elusive for the Wolves in the second quarter, and they went into the locker room at halftime down 32-13.
Lebo hung tighter with Olpe in the second half, getting outscored only 26-18.
“I thought we did a really good job in the third and even into the fourth, but I think they just continued to wear on us,” Gardner said. “...I think that what I liked most is that we did compete, but we still didn’t do the little things that it’s going to take to knock off a team like that.”
Nelson explained that what makes his team special is not only its knowledge of the fundamentals of basketball and the execution of them, but his players’ relationships with one another.
“This is a group of kids that play for each other, and I think that’s the key to any team if you can get them to play for each other,” Nelson said. “They don’t need to play for the people in the stands or anything else. They need to play for each other. And I think they play not to let each other down, and I think that’s one of the things that makes us pretty special.
“They’ve got a high basketball IQ, they’re very coachable. You can put something in rather quick with them and they’ve been a real pleasure to coach."
Macy Smith scored 16 points to lead the way for the Eagles, while Marley Heins added 15.
Aubrey Peek was the top scorer for Lebo with 10. Alli Moore contributed six and Demi Schrader had five.
The Eagles moved to 10-0 with the victory, while the Wolves dropped to 7-3.
LEBO -- 3; 10; 9; 9 -- 31
OLPE -- 17; 15; 12; 14; -- 58
Lebo -- Au. Peek (10, 4-7), Moore (6, 2-8), Schrader (5, 2-7) Ab. Peek (4, 1-7), Jones (4, 2-5), Ott (2, 1-4), Ferguson (0, 0-2), Tollefson (0, 0-1).
Olpe -- Smith (16, 6-9), Heins (15, 5-12), L. Broyles (9, 4-5), Fisher (6, 3-14), Bishop (5, 2-5), M. Broyles (3, 1-1), Steffes (2, 1-3), Linden (2, 1-1), Robert (0, 0-1).
