Willis I. Peterson
Age 80
Marion - Willis’ life began on February 11, 1941, in the Hillsboro Hospital. He was the son of Curtis R. and Winifred (Nansen) Peterson. Willis was in the first graduating class of Centre High School (1959). He played football and was in the band. He continued his education at Kansas State University where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity (Alpha Iota Chapter) and Army ROTC. Willis graduated in 1964 with a degree in Milling Technology. Willis operated the Cargill Mill in Wichita for 15 plus years and previously, he worked in the oil fields. Farming his land was his true calling and during his working life he commuted 80 miles each way nearly every day to be able to live on his farm. After retiring in 2004 from Cargill Mill he continued to farm in Morris and Marion County. He was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church in Burdick and also attended Aulne Church. Willis enjoyed collecting agricultural antiques. He was united in marriage to the former Karyn “Sue” Glenn on July 3, 2004, at Marion County Lake.
His loving family includes his wife, Sue of Marion; children, Daine (Kat) Peterson of Hillsboro, Curtis (Marcy) Peterson of Holcomb, and Troy (Chris) Peterson of Lincolnville; grandchildren, Amanda, Dakota, Cheyenne, Avery, Ty, Jon, Sydnee, Jakob, Nick, Emilee, Tucker, Michael, Sabrina, Brandon, Taylor, Hannah and Grace; several great grandchildren; his twin brother, Warren Peterson of Sedona, AZ and niece and nephew, Sam and Katie. Willis will also be missed by his beloved fur babies, Zoey, Suzy and Pia. Willis was preceded in death by his beloved infant son, David Joel and his faithful dog, Bobby.
His family will gather with friends for his memorial service on Saturday, July 17th at 10 a.m. in the Marion County Lake Shelter House on the East Side of the lake. Yazel-Megli Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to Good Shepherd Hospice or CCH of Newton Service Dog Fund in care of the funeral home. The family requests that you sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Willis at
