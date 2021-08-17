Emporia State’s undefeated women’s soccer team has returned for training camp.
The team went undefeated during the special spring regular season.
The Hornets hit the field for the first time at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning inside Welch Stadium. The team will continue to practice on the artificial surface of Jones Field at Welch Stadium for the rest of the week while holding intra-squad scrimmages in the afternoon.
The Hornets will open the regular season on Sept. 3 with a neutral site match against Rockhurst. Kick-off from St. Joseph, Mo. is set for 3 p.m.
Emporia State is set to return all of its players from the team that went 9-1-0 during the 2021 spring season, led by 2019 MIAA Offensive Player of the Year Mackenzie Dimarco. She was joined on the spring 2021 All-MIAA team by Ashlyn Lakin while Hannah Woolery and Aislinn Hughes were named spring 2021 All-Tournament performers.
The Hornets were 13-4-3 in their last countable season of competition in 2019. In addition to Dimarco, Woolery and Hughes earning All-MIAA honors that season, Sydney Martens was named third-team All-MIAA and Kailey Corr earned honorable mention honors in 2019.
