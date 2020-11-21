Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Nov. 17
Fire - Structure, 300 W 15th Ave., 9:10 a.m.
Communications offense, 500 Neosho St., 10:02 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 400 W 15th Ave., 11:19 a.m.
Lost property, 1400 E 12th Ave., 2:32 p.m.
Fire - Alarm, 1200 Commercial St., 5:52 p.m.
Animal problem, 600 Garfield St., 9:14 p.m.
Nov. 18
Criminal threat, 1100 East St., 2:02 a.m.
Traffic stop, W 12th Ave & Merchant St., 3:20 a.m.
Family disturbance, information redacted
Disorderly conduct, 300 S Market St., 11:17 a.m.
Violate PFA/PFS, information redacted.
Prowler, 800 Weaver St., 4:09 p.m.
Traffic stop, E 6th Ave & Peyton St., 7:13 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 Sylvan St., 7:47 p.m.
Non-injury accident, E 8th Ave & Sylvan St., 10:24 p.m.
Nov. 19
Family disturbance, address redacted, 4:25 a.m.
Lost property, 2300 Industrial Rd., 10:04 a.m.
Warrant - Arrest, 1800 E Hwy 50, 11:52 a.m.
Fire - Alarm, 1300 Highland St., 2:41 p.m.
Fire - Illegal burning, 1700 W Willman Ct., 4:14 p.m.
Animal problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:03 p.m.
Traffic - Stop, W 12th Ave & West St., 8:04 p.m.
Prowler, W 9th Ave & Chestnut St., 8:33 p.m.
Sheriff
Nov. 17
Fire - Brush/Grass/Wildland, Road 200 & N Hwy 99, 11:45 a.m.
Animal problem, 1200 Road 190, 5:12 p.m.
Nov. 18
Fire - Structure, 400 West St., 4:00 a.m.
Non-injury accident, N Hwy 99 & Road 250, 8:02 a.m.
Lost property, address redacted, 10:21 a.m.
Fire, 1800 Road P5, 1:29 p.m.
Lost property, address redacted, 3:04 p.m.
Fire - Illegal burning, 200 E 2nd St., 3:14 p.m.
Non-injury accident, S Hwy 99 & Road 50, 5:39 p.m.
Nov. 19
Fire - Brush/Grass/Wildland, 2200 Burlingame Rd., 2:40 p.m.
Fire - Brush/Grass/Wildland, 700 Road 345, 3:11 p.m.
Animal problem, 200 W 1st St., 6:50 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 100 S Hwy 99, 9:43 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Nov. 17
Theft - Late report, 700 Graham St., 1:48 p.m.
Nov. 18
Theft - Late report, 1200 Beverly St., 12:29 p.m.
Theft - Late report, 1700 Road E, 8:02 p.m.
Theft - Shoplifting, 2300 Industrial Rd., 9:31 p.m.
Theft - Vehicle, 700 E 12th Ave., 9:24 p.m.
Nov. 19
Criminal damage, 2300 Industrial Rd., 9:13 a.m.
Theft - Shoplifting, 1700 Industrial Rd., 11:16 a.m.
Theft - Late report, 900 East St., 3:22 p.m.
Nov. 20
Criminal damage, 1600 W 12th Ave., 7:31 a.m.
Sheriff
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.