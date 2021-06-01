The city of Emporia's 2021 Street Rehabilitation Project begins this week and continues through the summer months.
According to a written release, the following streets will be a part of the project:
- Mt. Vernon Terrace (at 21st Ave.)
- Belmont Court
- Old Manor Road
- Trowman Way
- 9th Avenue (Elm St. to Lawrence St.)
- Elm St. (6th Ave. to Grove Ave.)
- 12th Ave. (Commercial St. to Whittier St.)
- Congress St. (Railroad Underpass)
- Randolph Ave. (Neosho St. to West St.)
- Mechanic St. (South Ave. to 2nd Ave.)
- S. Exchange St.
- Soden Road
Drivers are asked to be attentive to the project's traffic control and proceed with caution in the work zone areas.
Questions should be directed to the city of Emporia Engineering Department at 620-343-4260.
