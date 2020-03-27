Roberta May (Wilson) Harris-O’Brien, 84, Covington, TN passed away, on Sunday, March 15th, 2020, in Covington, Tennessee.
Roberta was born in Melvern, Kansas on July 15, 1935, to John Noral and Orpha Louise (Meneley) Wilson.
Roberta married Lowell Doyle Harris on October 3, 1953, in Ottawa, Kansas. They made their home near Waverly, Kansas. To this union three children were born: Cynthia Lynn Harris (Domme-Cassidy), Jean Ann Harris and James Doyle Harris. Doyle and Roberta were members of the Bethany Church of Christ near Waverly, then later, the Church of Christ in Ottawa, Kansas. Doyle passed away in 2002. On August 19, 2003 she married Dean O’Brien. They moved to Covington, Tennessee and became members of the Church of Christ in Munford, Tennessee.
In addition to her husband, Doyle, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Clinton Wilson and a son in law, Charles Domme.
She is survived by her husband, Dean; a sister, Betty (Ron) Cordes of Meade, KS; her children, Cindy (Chris) Cassidy of Sun City, CA, Jean Harris of KC, MO, Jim (Karen) Harris of Ottawa, Doug (Ramona) O’Brien of Mobile, AL, Gerald (Elaine) O’Brien, Steve (Beth) O’Brien, Chris O’Brien (and his companion Gay), and Andy O’Brien, all of Covington, TN; grandchildren, Geoffrey Domme of Big Bear, CA, Todd (Sara) Domme of Hesperia, CA, Lydia Harris, Wyatt Harris, Ryan (Melissa) Rose all of Ottawa, KS, Melissa (Bob) Bowden of Wellsville, KS and Joel (Kayla) Rose of Lyndon ,KS, and many great-grandchildren.
A Private Graveside was held at the Waverly Cemetery.
