The Emporia softball team used late-game heroics in back-to-back games to collect two wins over Topeka West Monday.
Emporia 7, Topeka West 6 (Game 1)
Shaylee Ginter hit two clutch two-out RBI singles to lift Emporia to a 7-6 walk-off victory over Topeka West in nine innings.
The first came in the bottom of the seventh with the Spartans trailing 6-5 and needing to drive in Kaylee Thomas at second base to extend the game. Ginter drove a hard groundball at the Chargers’ second baseman and reached first safely as Thomas scampered home to tie the game.
The second came in the bottom of the ninth with the score even at 6-6. This time it was Rylea Harris at second base with two outs when Ginter distributed the softball in center field, allowing Harris to score the winning run.
In addition, Ginter walked and doubled to drive in two more runs in her other at-bats.
Harris started the game in the circle for Emporia and cruised through the first five innings, giving up just one run on two hits while her offense built up a 4-1 lead.
However, fortune favored the Chargers in the top of the sixth as they tapped Harris for two runs on two hits before Gracie Gilpin came on in relief.
Topeka West scored another three in the top of the seventh to take a 6-4 lead and put Emporia on the ropes in the bottom of the seventh.
Ginter’s three hits were half of the Spartans’ total in the game. Elleana Bennett, Maddyn Stewart and Harris had the other hits for Emporia.
Harris finished with 10 strikeouts in her 5 2/3 innings pitching. Gilpin allowed three runs (zero earned) on two hits with five strikeouts and zero walks in her 3 1/3 innings of work.
Topeka West — 0; 0; 1; 0; 0; 2; 3; 0; 0; — 6; 6; 0
Emporia — 3; 0; 1; 0; 0; 0; 2; 0; 1; — 7; 6; 1
Emporia 7, Topeka West 1 (Game 2)
Emporia was held scoreless through the first five innings of the doubleheader’s second installment before exploding for seven in the sixth en route to a 7-1 win.
Spartan starting pitcher Gracie Gilpin threw a complete game, allowing just one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The only run she allowed came in the first inning.
The Spartans’ lone threat prior to the sixth inning came in the second when they loaded the bases with one out, but they were unable to push across a run.
In the sixth, Emporia scored its first run without a hit, as the Spartans loaded the bases with back-to-back-to-back Topeka West errors followed by a hit-by-pitch. That, however, was followed by three straight singles to blow the game wide open.
Shaylee Ginter led the team in batting once again, going 2-for-4 from the plate with an RBI. Addison Kirmer had two RBIs on one hit.
Topeka West — 1; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; — 1; 5; 4
Emporia — 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; 7; X; — 7; 7; 2
The Spartans improved to 6-2 on the year. They will head out on the road to Manhattan on Friday.
