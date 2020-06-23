An Emporia State University student is taking steps to raise awareness for inflammatory bowel disease.
Rylee Hendrikse, a junior elementary education major from Olathe, said she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2008 when she was just 8-years-old. Now 20, Hendrikse is open about her struggles with chronic illness and what it means to live with IBD every day.
“They see this as just a ‘bathroom disease,’ but it’s not,” Hendrikse said. “It varies from person to person. It can vary from a ‘bathroom disease’ to arthritis — which I have — and rashes and dizzy spells and anxiety, mouth sores.”
Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease that can affect any segment of the gastrointestinal tract from the mouth to the anus. Symptoms often include abdominal pain, diarrhea, fevers and weight loss. It’s also common for people with Crohn’s or colitis to have other chronic illnesses or autoimmune disorders, though Hendrikse said she was not diagnosed with arthritis until she was a little older.
“It’s not something that people will know about me right away,” Hendrikse said of her IBD. “I’m very open, so most of the time when I do start a friendship, people know pretty close to right away, but it’s not something that somebody can see. Nobody can see that I’m sick. Nobody can see that I have issues unless I open up to them and tell them what is. That’s a huge thing for me. I want people to know that it’s not just a ‘bathroom disease.’ People say, ‘Oh well, it’s okay. You can just find the nearest bathroom.’ or ‘Oh, it’s okay, you can just take this medication.’ It doesn’t work that way.”
Hendrikse wasn’t always open about her struggles. She did not go to as many sleepovers with her friends to avoid explaining why she had to make frequent trips to the bathroom. She remembers feeling different from her classmates because of her disease. It was little things like being allowed to bring Gatorade to class to drink instead of water because she was prone to dizzy spells.
“I knew that the colored Gatorade wasn’t allowed in the classroom, and so for a while did not want to drink Gatorade in the classroom because I didn’t want to be seen as different,” she said. “We were actually able to find clear Gatorade eventually, so I could still do that and take care of my health without people knowing.”
That changed, in part, thanks to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation which connected her with a support network and friends — both locally and across the country. Hendrikse said CCF has camps located all around the country and the one most local to her is held at YMCA Camp Lakewood, just outside of St. Louis, Missouri each year. This year’s camp is being held virtually due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, though she’s still looking forward to getting to socialize and “see” familiar faces again.
“The foundation itself does education, advocacy, fundraising, that sort of thing, but also it hosts a camp called Camp Oasis,” Hendrikse said. “Camp Oasis is specifically for kids with Crohn’s or colitis, so anybody with IBD, and actually the majority of the counselors also have IBD. That’s been my biggest support system. I’ve been going there for 11 years. Any time I ever meet a kiddo or somebody with IBD, I always encourage them to look into their local Camp Oasis because that is truly what has gotten me through so much of the battle itself.”
Because of her positive experiences with the foundation, Hendrikse started fundraising for the group. This year, her goal is to raise $5,000 — the majority of which goes straight into research to find a cure and educational initiatives.
There is no cure for Crohn’s, but there are different levels of severity. Right now, Hendrikse said she is teetering on the edge of remission with a minor flare from time to time but those minor flares can turn into something more serious at any point, too. That’s why the research toward a cure is so important.
“I just want people to know that it’s a lot harder than some people make it look,” she said. “I’m one that I’m always smiling, no matter how much pain I’m in. You wouldn’t know how much pain I’m in, and just because I’m faking a smile does not mean I’m faking the disease.”
Those wishing to help Hendrikse reach her goal can visit online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/site/TR/Events/General?px=2385981&pg=personal&fr_id=8798 to make a donation.
To follow updates on Hendrikse’s battle with IBD, follow @RyleesRoad on Facebook.
