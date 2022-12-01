A short car chase near downtown Emporia ended with a collision and an arrest Wednesday morning.
An Emporia Police statement says it began with an attempt to stop a driver for a traffic violation at 11th and Cottonwood around 7:40 a.m.
The car raced away for about four blocks, stopping in the 100 block of East 11th Avenue. Wen the driver tried to run away, police say the car “started to roll and collided with a parked car on Mechanic Street.”
Jon Buchanan III, 41, reportedly ran back to the east. But he was arrested in the 1000 block of Exchange Street, about one block from where the chase began.
Buchanan was held Thursday morning on several counts, including “flee and elude” and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Jail records show Buchanan was free on bond from Geary County. He also has been in trouble with the law in Shawnee County.
