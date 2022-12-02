David M. Hinrichs, 70, rural Emporia, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, November 28, 2022.
David Martin Hinrichs was born in Emporia, Kansas on July 8, 1952, the son of Martin Gerhardt and Frieda (Meyer) Hinrichs. David married Edith Douglas March 5, 1987 in Miami, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife, Edith; his son, Dr. Martin David (Jenna) Hinrichs, Denver, Colorado; sisters, Gail (Pat) Barham, Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, and Jane Wells, Mount Olive, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; in-laws; son, Jason D. Hinrichs; and brother, Daniel Hinrichs.
He was a truck driver for Occidental Petroleum/Chemical, and before that drove 28 years for Dolly Madison/Interstate Brands, and had also been an independent owner/operator. They were members of Messiah Lutheran Church, Emporia.
Cremation is planned. Memorial Services will be conducted on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. The service will be conducted by Pastor Eddie Hosch, Messiah Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be later in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, west of Olpe, Kansas.
The family will receive friends the hour before the service in the funeral home.
A memorial has been established for Lowry-Funston Post 1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars, with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
