Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Medical assist, address and time redacted,
Criminal trespassing, 1100 Constitution St., 6:49 p.m.
Illegal burning, 10 S. West St., 7:20 p.m.
Violate PFA/PFS, address and time redacted
Non-injury accident, W. 18th Ave. and W. Wilman Ct., 10:15 p.m.
Monday
Medical assist, address and time redacted
Parking problem, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 4:53 a.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Prowler, Road 160 and Road P, 3:44 p.m.
Monday
Unlawful transportation, 500 Road 170, 1:27 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 2100 Road 340, Osage City, 2:40 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Criminal damage, 700 Congress St., 2:37 p.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Criminal damage, 200 Commercial St., 6:18 p.m.
Courts
Jose Aranda-Montano, 702 Neosho St., no driver’s license, open container and DUI, Feb. 23
Krystel Maurer, 1130 Lakeview St., no driver’s license, Mar. 1
Mario Pahuamba-Madrigal, 325 Sylvan St., DUI, Mar. 1
Michael Mallory, 1333 Merchant St.. Apt. 105, criminal trespass, attempted theft and criminal damage, Mar. 3
Robert Keller, 16 S. Belfry St., Council Grove, red light and no driver’s license, Mar. 4
Kyle Thompson, 1014 Sylvan St., Apt. 11, suspended driver’s license, Mar. 4
Carson Randle, 1309 Sylvan St., Apt. 16, fake ID and MIC, Mar. 6
Justin Ewell, 736 E. 12th Ave., Apt. 218, domestic violence, Mar. 6
Aurora Young, 2026 Park Ave., vicious animal, Mar. 7
Luiz Maia, 1622 Center St., Apt. 29, MIC, Mar. 7
Daniel Sherwood, 1211 Exchange St., urinating in public, Mar. 7
Franklin Shull Jr., 205 S. Constitution St., stop sign and no proof of insurance, Mar. 7
Raul Nunez, 1018 Sylvan St., speeding, Mar. 8
Dallas Burns, 911 W. 17th St., Ottawa, disorderly conduct, Mar. 8
Cassandra Jenkins, 1309 Center St., careless driving, Mar. 8
Wesley Fry, 407 Rural St., DUI, interference with LEO and transporting open container, Mar. 8
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal Emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
