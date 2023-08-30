An Emporia man has been ordered to stand trial in Douglas County District Court on a felony count of rape, the Lawrence Journal World reported this week.
The decision came after a woman's testimony alleging that Romeo Devontay Martinez, 22, violated her twice in one evening after a party held on Dec. 5, 2022. The woman, who was 21 at the time of the incident, provided her account during the proceedings.
The Lawrence Journal World said the alleged victim testified that she had known Martinez for several years prior to the incident, but their relationship had been platonic. According to her testimony, she hosted a gathering at her Lawrence apartment with approximately a dozen attendees, including Martinez. At the end of the event, she asked Martinez to stay behind, stating that she needed a friend due to personal difficulties.
The woman testified she had consumed around four to five drinks that night, and said she and Martinez watched a movie in her bedroom. She described feeling nervous and scared as Martinez initiated physical contact and eventually engaged in non-consensual acts, despite her pleas for him to stop. The entire ordeal lasted about 15 minutes, during which she repeatedly voiced her objections.
The woman disclosed that she contacted the police after Martinez left her apartment. She provided evidence of messages exchanged with Martinez, some of which he attempted to defend himself. The court also learned of messages in which Martinez expressed remorse and acknowledged his inappropriate behavior.
Judge Stacey Donovan found probable cause to proceed to trial after reviewing the evidence. Martinez's attorney, Branden Smith, requested a reduction in Martinez's $50,000 bond, suggesting that he would live with his mother and attend school. Donovan denied the bond reduction request, citing insufficient information about living conditions if Martinez were released.
A bond modification hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 8, where additional evidence will be presented for reconsidering the bond and setting a trial date, tentatively set for 2024.
The Lawrence Journal World said court records indicate that Martinez had a prior conviction in July 2022 for a low-level felony criminal threat, resulting in probation.
