SALINA — The Emporia American Legion Post 5 junior and senior baseball teams have gotten off to a slow start at the Kansas Grand Slam in Salina, going winless in their first five games combined.
Seniors
Salina Falcons 12, Emporia 2 (Friday)
The Post 5 seniors fell to the Salina Falcons 12-2 in their final game of pool play Friday afternoon.
Emporia took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first when a Logan Thomas sacrifice fly drove home Cam Geitz and Cade Kohlmeier came home on a fielding error.
However, the Falcons scored five in the bottom of the first and five more in the second to build a commanding lead, which they stretched to 12-2 before the game ended in the fourth.
Post 5 worked just four hits in the game, with one each coming from Geitz, Bobby Trujillo, Quinn Dold and Drew Hess.
Vance Kinsey earned the nod on the mound and lasted just 1 1/3 innings, giving up eight runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks with one strikeout.
He was relieved by Dold, who went 2/3 of an inning and allowed three runs on three hits with one strikeout.
Drew Hess threw the final inning and gave up one run on two hits with a walk.
Newton 5, Emporia 1 (Thursday)
Post 5 opened up the Kansas Grand Slam with a 5-1 loss to Newton Thursday morning.
Emporia scored its lone run and collected two of its three hits in the game during the bottom of the third when Hess doubled, advanced to third on a Geitz singled and came home on a Kohlmeier sacrifice fly.
That run made the score 1-1, and the game remained tied until the top of the sixth when Newton unloaded for four runs. Post 5 was unable to mount a response.
Geitz was the starting pitcher for Emporia and went 5 1/3 innings. In total, he allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts.
Kohlmeier pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on three hits with two walks and one strikeout.
Wichita 316 Sluggers Elite-Dreifort 6, Emporia 5 (Thursday)
The Post 5 seniors blew a 5-3 fifth inning lead to drop its Thursday afternoon tilt with the 316 Sluggers 6-5.
Emporia fell behind 2-0 after one inning but evened things up in the top of the third when a Trujillo single scored Kohlmeier and Thomas, who had both reached base on hit-by-pitches.
However, the 316 Sluggers took the lead back with a run in the bottom of that frame.
In the top of the fourth, though, Hess singled and later scored on a Geitz single, Geitz scored on a Kohlmeier single and Kohlmeier scored on a Kinsey sacrifice fly to give Post 5 a 5-3 lead.
But it wouldn’t be enough as Wichita tied up the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and earned the win with a walk-off triple in the bottom of the sixth.
Hunter Redeker went the distance on the mound for Post 5, allowing six runs (four earned) on 11 hits and two walks with a strikeout.
The seniors finished 0-3 in their pool and will compete in a consolation game this weekend.
Juniors
Salina Eagles 13, Emporia 3 (Friday)
The Post 5 juniors lost their second game in pool play 13-3 at the hands of the Salina Eagles Friday morning.
The Eagles used a six-run second inning and a four-run third to jump out to a sizeable lead, which eventually ended the game by run rule after the fourth.
Emporia scored in the top of the second when Owen Ruge led off with a double and later scored when Andrew Ruxton hit into a double play. It later added two more in the top of the fourth after Derrick Morris singled and later scored on a Scott Jones fielder’s choice and Ruge scored after reaching base via a walk.
Post 5’s only other hit came from Aiden Skiles in the game’s second at-bat.
Telo Trujillo started on the mound for Emporia and pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing 11 runs (four earned) on seven hits with a walk and a strikeout.
Andrew Ruxton pitched the final inning-plus, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits with a walk and a strikeout.
The juniors played the Topeka Scrappers at 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, but those results were not available by press time.
McPherson 8, Emporia 0 (Thursday)
The Post 5 juniors were blanked in their opening game of the Kansas Grand Slam, falling to McPherson 8-0.
Emporia struggled offensively, managing just two hits, which came from Jaxon Dial and Skiles at the top of the batting order. Despite walking three times, Post 5 only had more than one runner on base just once in the game and it never had a runner past second base.
The game was scoreless through the first three and a half innings before McPherson scored one in the bottom of the fourth, one in the fifth and six in the sixth to ultimately win via run rule.
Emporia starting pitcher Morris threw five complete innings and gave up just two runs on five hits and a walk. Landon Wohletz pitched the final 2/3 inning and allowed six runs on three hits and four walks.
The Kansas Grand Slam tournament runs through Sunday.
