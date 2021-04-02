After 25 years in the making, the interdisciplinary studies program at Emporia State launched a new program — ethnic, gender and identity studies.
The program offers a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies while offering students the opportunity to take course from disciplines across the university. This gives students a well-rounded experience with a lot of flexibility, according to EGIS program director Mallory Koci.
“It is a course selection process where you, as a student, take classes from all across campus and these classes have been previously designated as ethnic gender studies and that they are standing process that we have as part of our history of the issue,” Koci said. “The student takes these courses from across campus and various disciplines and departments. They are all centered really on learning about cultures, different social identities like race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, age, disability, veteran status, class status and things like that."
Koci said students have flexibility to shape their degrees in ways that are "meaningful" to them.
“It is really up to the student to select from the classes that we have designated as ethnic and gender studies. We do have some required classes — like all majors — but there are quite a bit of flexibility in terms of what students would like to take and to help shape their degree in a way that is meaningful to them that either suits their academic interest and/or their community, career or future goals.”
One misconception may be that this is a new program with new classes and new professors, but Koci explained the major comes out of a longer established program.
“These are being taught across campus and a variety of departments and disciplines,” she said. “They are being taught by professors in all these different areas. History and social sciences, sociology and criminology, some of our nursing classes, music, psychology, education or disability studies. It really runs the gamut of the idea that these are topics that are being taught all across the university and our role is really to be able to kind of tie and tether what goes together to create a field of study that students will find interesting and helpful for their future goals.”
While some majors like education or nursing are geared toward a specific career field, a degree in interdisciplinary studies provides the students the necessary framework to create change within the organization or community they are a part of.
Career paths for graduates with a bachelor of interdisciplinary studies degree with a major of ethnic, gender and identity studies include: diversity officer, communication professional, public service administrator, training and development manager, marketing executive, human resources, social justice nonprofit work, community outreach, student affairs and outreach librarian.
“We are really looking for students who would like to make a difference in the world, who are interested in promoting change if they are interested in,” she said. “Gaining independent thinkers as the ability to work in diverse workplaces with a variety of people in that workplace of different social backgrounds, different belief systems and to be able to be productive in those spaces, be able to approach things in new ways and to offer new perspectives on issues or the task at hand.”
Koci shared that students who were pursuing a minor in gender and ethnic studies wanted to be able to major in the area, but ESU did not offer it as a major before 2020.
“We had been in the process of creating a way to establish a major like this at ESU,” she said. “Things are always in a process of changing and we were able to get the application to the Kansas Board of Regents and we were able to finally get the major launched in fall of 2020.”
Despite the program not being a year old, Koci feels that it is a cherry on top to people’s hard work and dedication to the program for the past 25 years before her time as director. Although, there is a learning curve to everything, the task at hand is to honor those who came before Koci and to figure things out as they go.
Interdisciplinary studies teaches students to not see the world as black and white, but colorful, lively and from different perspectives. Ethnic, gender and identity studies focus on being able to see complex problems from an array of perspectives in order to make progress on the issue to make the world a better place for everyone.
“I think this major fits right alongside the other interdisciplinary work we do at ESU — and is really geared toward creating better, safe, more inclusive communities — and being able to be critical thinkers who do not see things one dimensionally, who do not have those major reactions,” Koci said. “[Students] can be really more thoughtful and considerate collaborators that can address some really tough issues in our society and our communities. To me, that is one of the most exciting things about [the major] and I hope that people get a chance to see that either through visiting our program or hearing from our students’ experiences.”
