Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Traffic stop, 1300 E. 6th Ave., 9:26 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:44 a.m.
Welfare check, address redacted, 3:08 p.m.
Drug possession, address redacted, 4:27 p.m.
Saturday
Domestic disturbance, address redacted, 2:56 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, address redacted, 7:07 a.m.
Non-injury accident, E. South Ave. and Mechanic St., 9:38 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. South Ave. and East St., 8:53 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, 1100 E. 12th Ave., 1:24 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 9th Ave. and Rural St., 2:11 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Warrant entry, 8:03 a.m., 9:27 a.m., 9:46 a.m.
Warrant served, 9:58 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 80 and Road Y5, 5:08 p.m.
Escaped prisoner, 400 Mechanic St., 10:13 p.m.
Escaped prisoner, 400 Mechanic St., 11:28 p.m.
Saturday
Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 1:56 a.m.
Simple battery, 400 Mechanic St., 8:41 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 80 and Road Y5, 9:21 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. South Ave. and East St., 8:53 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Constitution St., 2 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 900 Road 345, Allen, 1:12 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Saturday
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 10:56 a.m.
Injury accident, E. 10th Ave. and Commercial St., 4:48 p.m.
Sunday
Hit and run, 800 West St., 5:42 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Structure fire, Road 330 and Road S5, Admire, 2:07 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.