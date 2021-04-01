Anna Mae Goertz, 90, Durham, Kansas passed
away on Monday March 29th, 2021 at Newton Medical Center, Newton, Kansas.
Anna Mae Goertz was born on the family farm in Tampa Kansas on May 8th, 1930, the daughter of David and Mollie (Schwemmer) Senner.
On June 9th, 1949 she married Ben Goertz in Durham. She soon joined Ben in running their family business, G&R Implement, as bookkeeper and parts and inventory manager. They worked side by side establishing an award-winning Oliver dealership, setting sales records and were among the top 10 dealerships in the United States for years. Their success in business however was surpassed by their success in marriage. They shared 54 years of marriage before his death on February 19th, 2004. Anna Mae continued running the business for several years before retiring to spend more time with family and friends. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Anna Mae is survived by daughters, Cynthia Wedel and husband Steve of Abilene, Susan Endres and husband Joe of Emporia, Shelley Klassen and husband Myron of Hesston; 6 grandchildren, Ryan Wedel, Stephanie Litton, Erin Endres, Adam Endres, Kyle Klassen and Megan Nieman and 11 great grandchildren; brother, Larry Senner and sister, Jeanette Schimming. Also, special friends that she thought of as family, Lea Isaac and Sherry Cole.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben; parents; sisters, Martha Frantz, Ida Frantz, and Irene Frantz.
Funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, Durham, Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Memorial has been established with Durham Baptist Church in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.
