Lynn Cunningham has been named as the United Way of the Flint Hills 2023 Campaign Drive Chair.
In this leadership role, Cunningham joins United Way staff, volunteers, and corporate and community partners in helping to improve the education, health, and financial stability of residents in Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee, and Woodson counties.
Cunningham is a Realtor/Broker with RE/MAX EK Real Estate with over 20 years of banking, mortgage lending and real estate experience. Today she helps families fulfill dreams of home ownership, but her career experience includes management involvement in the construction industry and consulting and negotiating with business owners to increase profits and build wealth.
Cunningham spends a great deal of time giving back to her community by volunteering for agencies that benefit from her passion, advocacy, and leadership skills. She is the former President for the Chase County Chamber of Commerce, a United Way of the Flint Hills board member, Kansas Association of Realtors board member, and is on the CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness fundraising committee. She sits on the housing and land bank board for the City of Emporia and is passionate about bringing housing to the area and helping all who desire to become homeowners.
United Way CEO Mickey Edwards stated that she is “eager to start working one-on-one with Lynn to prepare for the next campaign.” She goes on to say, “Lynn’s career and previous United Way experiences will be a huge benefit to our community.” Cunningham brings to the position a wealth of United Way experience from her time living in Arizona. While in Arizona, she established a Young Leaders Society affinity group, recruiting over 150 members who pledged annual donations of no less than $500 each. As a Loaned Executive, she raised $940,000 in five months by meeting one-on-one with business leaders in construction, mining, and healthcare.
When asked about being the next Drive Chair, Cunningham said, “I am excited to chair this year’s campaign, as I truly believe the United Way serves all members of our communities. I have used the services of the agencies we support and I know the importance of having a trusted organization overseeing the gifts we endow to take care of each other.”
She has four girls: grown daughters Sarah and Rebekah, Chloe, age 13, and Gia, age 12. In addition, Cunningham is a grandmother to four granddaughters. She is engaged to Rick Lortz, who supports her in all her endeavors.
To participate in the campaign through volunteering or by donating, please go to uwfh.org/donate.
