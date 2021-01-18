After building a sizable halftime lead, the Emporia State Lady Hornets had to stave off a comeback attempt to dispense of the Missouri Southern Lions 73-62 on Saturday afternoon at White Auditorium.
The Hornets (5-2) were looking to bounce back after seeing their 17-game home winning streak snapped Thursday against Pittsburg State. The Lions (4-6) came to town having lost 23 straight games to Emporia State on the Hornets’ home court and seeking to get back to .500 on the year.
The two teams shot the ball well and played each other close in the first quarter before the Hornets went on an 11-0 tear through the first five minutes of the second period to go up 33-17.
Emporia State went to the intermission on top 43-27, having outscored Missouri Southern 18-3 on points off turnovers in the first two quarters.
Senior Fredricka Sheats helped fuel the Hornets’ second quarter push, scoring 11 points in the first half on 4 of 5 shooting, including 3 of 3 from long range. Junior Karsen Schultz added nine first half points.
Emporia State head coach Toby Wynn said that he was glad to see Sheats and Schultz step up early.
“I’ve been really hard on Fred and on Karsen to pick their game up and play at a higher level for us,” he said. “I thought those two really set the tone early in the game and really got us going on a good start and a good pace. They took advantage of opportunities that they had and I think, from that, pushing forward, kind of gave everybody else a little bit more confidence and we were able to keep going.”
However, the Hornets’ hot hands did not follow them into the third quarter, as they just shot just 3 of 15 during that frame. Missouri Southern did not shoot much better, but the Lions attacked the offensive glass and created plenty of second chance opportunities to chip away at the Hornets’ lead.
That effort was led by sophomore Madi Stokes who tallied most of her 21 points and 22 rebounds in the second half.
Wynn said that Missouri Southern made adjustments at halftime and came out more aggressive in the third quarter. He also noted that the Lions went to Stokes to “assert their will”, but that he was hesitant to put in a taller player specifically to guard her.
“I felt like the group we had in there was playing really well in the first half,” he said. “I liked the advantage, [but] it’s a double-edged sword a little bit, because, when you play small, Madi [Stokes] has to guard somebody on the perimeter, so it makes it an advantage for us. But if you’re not making shots like we weren’t in the third quarter … then it makes it really difficult because she’s going to get offensive rebounds and put-backs, and you see that lead shrinking and shrinking and shrinking.”
The fourth quarter began with the Hornets up 53-43. Senior Carley Turnbull hit a 3-pointer to kick off the final period for Missouri Southern and draw the Lions within seven, but the Hornets responded when freshman Ehlaina Hartman found the basket on the other end of the court.
On the ensuing possession, Missouri Southern’s Amaya Johns converted a traditional 3-point play and suddenly what had once been a 19-point Emporia State lead had dwindled to six.
Wynn said at that point he needed something to go right for his team to flip the game’s momentum.
“You’re hoping to try to finally have somebody break the seal and make a three and be able to get a shot to go to get some enthusiasm, where you can get a turnover,” he said. “It’s never a comfortable feeling when that happens, but it always feels better when somebody finally makes a shot to extend the lead.”
The Hornets did just that. They used a couple of timely 3-pointers from Fredricka Sheats and Karsen Schultz, a bucket plus a free throw from Ehlaina Hartman and a lay-in from Tre’zure Jobe to build their lead back up to 13 with 5:20 left in the game and managed to hold on to win 73-62.
Wynn said he thought his players came out with more energy and focus than they did last time out against Pitt State, a game they played after a long layoff due to quarantine.
“I think today our players were more alert,” he said. “I think they were a little more fresh, having played a game, a couple practices. So I think they just weren’t making some of the same mistakes that they made on Thursday.”
The Lions dominated the Hornets on the boards, out-rebounding them 50-30, a tally which included 21 offensive rebounds leading to 22 second chance points. Wynn said it’s not often a team can be so thoroughly out-rebounded and still win by double digits, but he gave credit to his defense, which forced 18 turnovers..
“Our defense was more active today,” he said. “We got 23 points off turnovers. That’s where we try to even the game out sometimes, to get points off turnovers versus second chance points.”
In addition to Sheats’ 19 and Schultz’s 15, Hartman, a freshman, tallied a career-high 17 points in the game on 5 of 10 shooting. Emily Weathers, another freshman, added seven.
“They’ve been thrown in the fire and they’ve been learning right from the start,” Wynn said of his freshmen. “... I think that they can learn quickly. And the sooner you’re able to get them in the game and give them those game experiences and get them in there, the quicker they learn, the better they adapt. You’re seeing that, especially with Ehlaina and Emily both. Both of them are high competitive kids, they’re both athletic, they both really want it hard and work really hard and I think they continue to get better each and every game out.”
The victory was number 400 in Wynn’s career, and after the game he reflected on how he made it to this point through hard work and good fortune.
“My journey in basketball is amazing because my very first year in basketball I went 0-19 as a coach and didn’t win a game,” he said. “From that point, I’ve always tried to keep it in perspective, that I know what the bottom of the barrel feels like. I’ve been there and I’ve tried to work really hard to make sure I never had that feeling again.
“I’ve tried to make sure I had good assistant coaches around me and good players and try to work really hard to be able to get there. Fortunately, I’ve had a lot of good mentors … I’m just fortunate to have these kinds of people around me.”
