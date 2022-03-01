NORFOLK, Neb. — NIM Group, the parent company of Norfolk Iron and Metal and one of the nation's largest family-owned networks of steel service centers, announced Monday that it has acquired Plateplus Inc.'s Windsor, Colo., plant.
According to a written release, "the acquisition further expands NIM Group's product lines and processing capabilities."
NIM Group now has 17 locations across the country, stretching from New Jersey to Washington. They provide daily deliveries to customers in 30 states.
"We are pleased to welcome the Windsor team to the NIM Group family," Arnie Robinson, President and COO of NIM Group, said in a statement. "This facility is a great fit to continue our growth and investment in the Western United States."
