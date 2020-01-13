Even after watching his team nearly waste what was once a 22-point lead, Toby Wynn recognized his team’s success.
In its first MIAA back-to-back weekend in more than a month, Emporia State came out on both ends with a ‘W.’
The 16th-ranked Lady Hornets survived a fourth-quarter roundhouse punch by Missouri Western, claiming a 74-70 win over the Griffons.
ESU held a 20-point lead with just the final five minutes approaching, but the Griffons slashed it down to a one-possession game with just 23 seconds remaining.
“These games are tough,” Wynn said. “Thursday-Saturday games are tough. To be able to have your team rally and ... just get through the fatigue aspect of it and having short prep ... they’re tough. I think any little thing that you can take away from it when you win the game, you’ve got to try to ... spin it for the positive. There’s a lot of different things we could look at (as problematic) but we shot the three good enough and made enough of them at key moments, at key times to give us the offense we needed. (MWSU is) the most physical team we’ve played against ... defensively as far as getting in passing lanes and making it difficult for us to run offense. I think, at the end of the day if your players can just find a way to get through and ... win those games, it’s a huge feather in your cap for your team.”
As a whole, ESU shot 34 percent from the floor and were 12-for-30 (40 percent) from beyond the arc, but shot just 30 percent in the final 10 minutes while the Griffons made it close by hitting at a 56 percent rate, including seven of their final 11 shots.
“I definitely believe that we took (our foot) off the gas a little bit,” freshman guard Tre’Zure Jobe said.
Still, it was Jobe, who after a pair of turnovers in a 30-second span, that hit a 3-pointer to kick a six-point lead back to nine, keeping the Griffons at bay long enough for ESU to snap MWSU’s late run.
“She has the ability to do that,” Wynn said of Jobe. “She’s going to probably seeing more and more hard pressure, people trying to get up on her (defensively) making her have to handle it (carefully), work harder for it.”
After MWSU’s got an old-fashioned 3-point play with 23 seconds left, making it just a three-point spread, Mollie Mounsey and Jobe were a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line to keep the Lady Hornets in front at the game’s end.
While the Griffons struggled to get shots to go down in the first half, making just eight field goals, ESU captured a double-digit lead in the first quarter and held it throughout the second, making the final five minutes feel even more stunning.
“It’s not too often you can shoot 33 percent in your own gym and win a game, but when you’re able to do that — you’ve got to be proud of your players,” Wynn said. “In the second half, we didn’t play as good as we would’ve liked — in the fourth quarter in particular. (But) we held on and won the game and for us, that’s the ultimate thing that matters.”
Jobe scored 22 points, while Morgan Laudan and Kali Martin added 13 and 12.
Mounsey, who is the Lady Hornetes’ second-leading scorer on the season to Jobe, was just 2-of-9 from the floor with 10 points.
“They did a good job of trying to take Mollie away, not letting her get too many touches or good, clean looks,” Wynn said. “Every time we’d try to throw it into the post, they did a good job of trying to keep her out of there. Ultimately, at the end of the day, our players just made enough key plays to hold on and win the game.”
ESU improved to 12-2 on the season and remained unbeaten yet in MIAA play. It will face an even steeper challenge this week, with a road trip to No. 13 Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney on the docket.
“It’s really good for us,” Jobe said of the challenging wins. “Every game, we’re learning new things from different teams so we’re just going to keep building.”
MWSU 7 13 18 32 — 70
ESU 21 18 15 20 — 74
Missouri Western (12-3, 4-2): Johnson 5-12 1-1 13, Wilson 4-4 0-3 8, Cunningham 5-10 8-9 18, Roenfeldt 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 3-7 0-0 9, Rodney 1-7 1-2 4, Stephens 0-3 0-2 0, Cunigan 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 4-10 0-0 10, Hogan 0-0 2-2 2, Walker 0-2 0-0 0.
Emporia State (12-2, 5-0): Laudan 4-10 4-4 13, Handy 2-4 2-4 7, Jobe 6-18 7-8 22, Martin 4-12 0-0 12, Mounsey 2-9 5-6 10, Garcia Laffitte 0-1 0-0 0, Schultz 3-7 0-0 8, Sheats 1-3 0-0 2, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0.
Three-pointers: MWSU 10-28 (Johnson 2-5, Roenfeldt 2-2, Williams 3-6, Rodney 1-5, Stephens 0-3, Cunigan 0-1, Hughes 2-5, Walker 0-1; ESU 12-30 (Laudan 1-4, Handy 1-2, Jobe 3-7, Martin 4-9, Mounsey 1-4, Schultz 2-3, Gordon 0-1).
Rebounds: MWSU 41 (Cunningham 11), ESU 41 (Handy 12); Assists: MWSU 16 (Roenfeldt 4), ESU 11 (Jobe 4).
Technical Fouls: MWSU- Coach, ESU- None; Fouled Out: MWSU- None, ESU- Laudan.
