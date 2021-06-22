Juneteenth and Pride celebrations. In Emporia. On the same day?
Wow. Who would have thought?
Saturday was a day that will go down in history for our incredible city and we should be proud. Emporia is a diverse community and now we have a chance to stand up to celebrate and recognize our Black and LGBTQ neighbors with the same vigor and enthusiasm as we do for every public observation.
Juneteenth is an important date, and one that was often overlooked. Many people had never heard of it until just a few years ago. But on June 19, 1865, news of Pres. Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation of enslaved people finally reached Texas.
We commend the organizers behind Emporia’s Juneteenth celebration, Don Carter and Jay Vehige, for giving a “voice to the voiceless,” as Mr. Carter said.
The Pride celebration, put together by the Emporia High School GSA and Emporia Community Action was another historical moment, representing the first known Pride celebration in Emporia.
Pride Month is recognized each June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, N.Y., which is considered the tipping point in the modern gay liberation movement. It’s worth pointing out that while we have made many strides since 1969 when it comes to LGBTQ rights and acceptance, there is still a lot of work to be done.
And the same goes for Juneteenth. Recognizing this date is an important step in a long list of work that still needs to be done.
Let us continue to come together as a community, listen to our neighbors and celebrate our diversity.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
