The Cotton O’Neil Emporia Clinic team is packing the pantry to help others in the community, Stormont Vail said this week.
According to Stormont Vail's We Together newsletter, local care manager Alicia Criger, RN, is organizing the food giving “challenge” at the clinic — which feeds into a larger community event called Pack the Pantry.
The community effort has been in place for 21 years, with multiple food drop areas around Emporia. Businesses or groups, like the clinic, can also conduct internal campaigns and an Emporia radio station will then pick up the donation. Alicia has been organizing it at the clinic for four years.
“The initial goal I set for the clinic was 200 food items. We surpassed that so the new goal was 1,000 food items," Criger said. "We have already surpassed that goal,” Alicia said. “At this time, we have over 1,100 food items donated! The sky is the limit! I have called the radio station and told them to be prepared for a very large donation.”
Criger said the clinic drive started in September and will conclude on Thursday morning when the items are picked up. All food items will be donated to Emporia High School, Emporia State University and the Salvation Army.
She has made the drive fun for her co-workers with friendly competition between the floors of the clinic, largest individual donation, most protein donated and best “CanStruction” of canned goods. There’s also Taco Tuesday when the team is encouraged to donate items to make tacos, and “meating the needs” to bring protein items like nuts, beans, peanut butter. Criger awards prizes, created food hunger word searches and provides education about food insecurity and the impact on health.
“I always try to focus outward and help try to meet the needs of others that are not as fortunate as myself. This is a simple way that everyone can give even if it is one item which will benefit someone else in a large way,” Criger said. “We take for granted having so many food choices in our homes and forget that many people in our community have to go without or do not have a choice of what they will be eating.
“I have seen over the years when we do this and other outward projects it helps boost morale in our clinic as well, it is a win-win situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.