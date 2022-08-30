The Flint Hills Beef Fest awards ceremony recognized the winners in the different cattle categories last week.
The winners are:
Steers — Grass
$700 Pen 85 Anderson Ranch — Matt and Julia Anderson 2.621, Alma
$450 Pen 62 Jim and Donna Bates 2.510, Galesburg
$300 Pen 55 Meats Land & Cattle Co — Parker Meats 2.502, Leroy
$150 Pen 53 Willow Creek Angus — Derek and Kerri Jackson 2.470, Council Grove
$125 Pen 60 B & L Cattle — Brody Lutz & Levi Lutz 2.397, Madison
Grandstand
$700 Pen 66 Meats Farms, Inc. — Mike & LeAnna Meats, Leroy
$450 Pen 84 Arndt Farms — Michael and Steven Arndt, Emporia
$300 Pen 55 Meats Land & Cattle Co — Parker Meats, Leroy
$150 Pen 69 Dennis and Connie Darbyshire, Hartford
$125 Pen 62 Jim and Donna Bates, Galesburg
Best of Grass and Show — Steers
$500 Pen 55 Meats Land & Cattle Co — Parker Meats, Leroy
Heifers — grass
$700 Pen 11 Fredonia Livestock Auction — Don & Carole Haun 2.647, Fall River
$450 Pen 2 Arndt Farms — Michael and Steven Arndt 2.621 Emporia
$300 Pen 6 Spring Creek Ranch — Joe & Debbie Reinert 2.580, Cassoday
$150 Pen 19 Wesley Cahoone & Lee Glanville 2.500, Cottonwood Falls
$125 Pen 8 Woodbury-Lusk Cattle — James Lusk, John Woodbury & Howard Woodbury 2.478, Quenemo
Grandstand
$700 Pen 1 Anderson Ranch — Mark and Hanna Anderson, Alma
$450 Pen 8 Woodbury-Lusk Cattle — James Lusk, John Woodbury & Howard Woodbury, Quenemo
$300 Pen 24 Devin and Karrlie Arndt, Emporia
$150 Pen 2 Arndt Farms — Michael and Steven Arndt, Emporia
$125 Pen 19 Wesley Cahoone & Lee Glanville, Cottonwood Falls
Best of Grass and Show — Heifers
$500 Pen 2 Arndt Farms — Michael and Steven Arndt, Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.