The Lyon County Fair’s open class exhibit, a long-standing tradition, will wrap up another year this afternoon.
The open class allows people of all ages who aren’t involved with 4-H to show off their handiwork at the fair each year.
“Anyone can enter,” said Travis Carmichael, K-State Research and Extension-Lyon County horticulture and community development agent. “They don’t need to be a part of 4-H, but any resident in Lyon County or a certified member of a Lyon County organization. So, for instance, if an individual maybe lives outside of Lyon County but they’re a certified member of the Emporia Camera Club, that then allows them to enter photography in the fair.”
While Carmichael had not yet compiled final tallies for the number of entries this year, he said that those numbers were mostly consistent with previous years.
“I do know in some departments we’re about the same, sometimes we were a little maybe less in some areas, which has been the trend lately,” he said.
Participants were able to enter their projects into a variety of categories, including antiques, baking, clothing, creative crafts, crochet, farm/orchard/garden products, floriculture, food preservation, knitting, needlework, painting and drawing, Pee-Wee livestock and rodeo, photography, quilts and weaving.
“All of our classes, they’re kind of similar to what people see on the 4-H side, they’re just named a little different,” Carmichael said.
The quilt category is particularly popular, with more than 100 entries this year.
“That’s a good number. We try to range in the 100-area. Most of the time that’s what we have,” said Sharon Bechtel of the Flint Hills Regional Quilt Guild, which, along with the Emporia Regional Quilt Guild, puts on the open class quilt exhibit each year.
Bechtel said that the quilt show has been around for a long time and that quilters love the opportunity to show off their work and the community enjoys admiring it.
“The main reason why we like to bring them is because people want to see them and the quilts have been here for years as far as the display,” she said. “A lot of people come in, even during the day.”
According to Bechtel, what makes a quilt show special is the amount of time — sometimes a year or more — and money that goes into making each quilt.
“Fabric is very expensive anymore and then someone usually quilts them,” she said. “Some of them quilt them by hand, so you know that’s going to take probably a winter or longer if it’s a large quilt. And some of them have them machine quilted and that’s an expense too.”
To enter a quilt in the open class exhibit, the quilter must either be a Lyon County resident or a member of either the Flint Hills Regional Quilt Guild or the Emporia Regional Quilt Guild. The quilt must have also been completed since the end of the previous year’s fair.
Bechtel said what she appreciates the most about the quilts at the open class exhibit is “the beauty.”
“You see piece applique then you see some that have embroidery, I think there’s a cross-stitch piece over here,” she said. “It’s just a variety. There’s a T-shirt quilt.”
For non-quilters, their particular piece of art will likely fit into another category. Carmichael said that seeing the variety of skills that county residents have is what makes the open class exhibits great.
“We all have something we’re good at. We hope folks come out and see what’s been put on exhibit and get an idea of, ‘Oh, maybe next year I could exhibit something,’” he said. “We would love it if everyone would exhibit one thing in the fair. If you bring more, even better. Our goal is always to fill up the Anderson Building. That’s what we love to do for the fair, especially in open class and even 4-H. We just want to showcase everyone’s abilities and their talents, and let people come out and see it.”
Carmichael said that those who are interested in entering a project in next year’s fair should keep an eye on the K-State Research and Extension Lyon County Facebook page at facebook.com/ksrelyco or the Lyon County Fair Board Facebook page at facebook.com/LyonCountyFairBoard.
Open class exhibit entries for next year completed after this year’s fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.