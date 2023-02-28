Big changes are on the horizon for Family Promise of the Flint Hills this year, including a search for a new director.
Board members Amanda Cunningham and Bev Long said executive director Jessica Corpening recently resigned from her position to pursue another opportunity. On top of that, the board is looking at different fundraising models to help sustain the program, currently in its second full year.
Family Promise is a national, faith-based homeless shelter whose mission is to help homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. There are more than 200 affiliates located across the United States. Emporia's shelter officially launched in 2021, more than four years after efforts to establish a local program first began.
Family Promise of the Flint Hills originally planned to use 13 local churches and organizations as host sites for families going through the program, however issues with fire codes — and then the COVID-19 pandemic — pushed the shelter into a more static model. The organization currently rents several apartments from a local landlord to operate, after previously hosting families in a local hotel at the height of the pandemic.
"While that is expensive, some of the funding that we've found is covering that cost," Cunningham said. "That's not always guaranteed funding, so we need that sustainability plan so we can support the director and operations that we have in place."
Long said the board is currently focused on making sure that people in need of assistance don't miss out on getting the help they need. There are currently two families going through Family Promise's program, and over the past year 32 families — or 111 people — benefited from the program. Eighteen families were served in the shelter, including 21 adults and 33 children. Another 17 families took part in prevention programs — 29 adults and 36 children.
"These are really successful stories," Cunningham said. "Jessica has had an 84% success rate of families maintaining stable housing once they leave our program."
But the viability of the program is only as good as its funding. Cunningham said Corpening did well identifying funding sources to support programming needs. What the board needs to do now is identify funding sources that support overall operations.
Family Promise of the Flint Hills is currently seeking corporate sponsorships, where local businesses can sponsor up to one month of shelter operations for $9,000. The corporate sponsorships differ from other fundraising programs like Club 240, which help fund prevention services, food and case management for families.
Long said the prevention services are an incredibly important part of what Family Promise of the Flint Hills does.
"It's teaching them life skills to utilize resources appropriately," Long said.
Cunningham added that corporate sponsorships go toward operations and programming for two or three families, rather than just one.
"If we could get 12 corporate sponsors, that would help us immensely," Cunningham said.
The reality, she added, is if sustainable funding isn't identified, Family Promise of the Flint Hills could be danger of closing its doors.
"I want people to know that because we can't lose this resource," Cunningham said.
Those interested in learning more about how they can help family Family Promise of the Flint Hills through donations or volunteering can call 620-208-7774 or go online to familypromiseoftheflinthillsks.org.
