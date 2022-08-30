A suspect in a 2020 Emporia shooting is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in late October.
Marcos Diaz, 25, returned to Lyon County Court Monday for a review of his case. Judge W. Lee Fowler ordered that he remain in jail on $150,000 bond.
Diaz is one of three suspects in a fall 2020 shooting at Linn Avenue and Whildin Street, which was followed by a robbery at 9 South Rural Street. A person shot at the latter location survived.
The other two suspects already have been convicted.
Lance Sutton, 26, was found guilty of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in June 2021. Kenneth Hopkins, 23, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit robbery.
Diaz was not captured until December of last year. He faces eight felony counts, including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. A ninth count was dismissed.
Diaz's conference is scheduled for Friday, October 28, which is the second anniversary of the crimes.
