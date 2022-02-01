Melchior A. “Mel” Ferrara, 90, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at his home Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Melchior Anthony Ferrara was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 15, 1931, the son of Michael Melchior and Marguerite (DeGraci) Ferrara. Mel married Geneva (Ormsby) White on May 22, 1970. She passed away on November 15, 2019. Surviving family members include his daughter, Lynn (Kelly) Brien, St. Louis, MO; sister, Rosemary Gouzy; brother, Robert (Shirley) Ferrara; step-children, Toni McNaughton, Brenda Ponce, Robin McBride, Kay Beth Leehy, Rick White, and Dan White; grandchildren, Steven Brien, Donovan Brien, Dillon Ferrara, and Whitney Swank-Ferrara; and great-grandson, Cash Ferrara; as well as several step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geneva; son, Melchior Anthony Ferrara, Jr.; and brother, Paul Ferrara.
Mel was an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union Local #226, Topeka, retiring several years ago. He served in the Medical Corps of the United States Army, attaining the rank of Technical Sergeant. He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7957, Emporia. He was also a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Emporia.
Funeral Services will be held at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Brenda Ulrich, Grace United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia with military honors presented by Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
A memorial has been established with the Emporia All Veterans Memorial with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
